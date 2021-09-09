If you feel like there aren't enough crime dramas on network TV these days, then you're in luck: CBS just released the official trailer for NCIS: Hawai'i. This is the fourth iteration of the NCIS series from CBS. It features a brand new team and cast located on beautiful Hawaii and its surrounding Islands solving crimes directly related to the US Naval Forces.

The trailer starts with beautiful aerial shots of the Hawaiian landscape. A few seconds in, tourists witness what looks like a small fighter jet flying straight into the side of a mountain and exploding. Before you know it, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) shows up on the scene, ready to investigate the crime. Shortly thereafter we see her discussing evening plans with her two children, hinting that her struggle with work-life balance may be a recurring theme in the first season of the series.

The trailer gradually introduces the audience to the other two main members of her team. There's the tech guy Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) who specializes in solving crime with his vast IT and computer knowledge. Then there's Kai Holman (Alex Terrant), the local cop who can infiltrate people and places that the haoles can't. Lastly, there's also Navy Captain Joe Milius (Enver Gjokaj) who spends the entire trailer following Tennant around in a khaki suit making vague threats with a smarmy look on his face. If they're planning to make him the heel of the show, they're already doing a great job!

NCIS: Hawai'i premieres September 20th at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. Take a look at the trailer for yourself below.

Here's the official synopsis for NCIS: Hawai'i:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: HAWAI'I, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.

