Either crime dramas find a way to sign on Jennifer Esposito, or she seeks them out based on her extensive filmography. From her various appearances across the Law & Order universe to being part of the ensemble in Paul Haggis' Crash, to her recent guest starring role as CIA director Susan Raynor in The Boys, Esposito seems to enjoy being part of law-enforcement projects. In 2016, she joined the cast of the ongoing police procedural NCIS​​. But, like all the original cast members, Esposito said farewell to the long-running show.

Following the departure of Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo in NCIS Season 13, a spot was left open on the Major Crimes Response Team (MCRT). Instead of just filling it with one agent, the NCIS Season 14 premiere introduced two new characters to join the team: Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres and Esposito's Alex Quinn. They brought a new dynamic to the team with their unique work experiences — Torres as an undercover agent and Quinn as an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC). Instead of the traditional four-person MCRT, there were five agents. NCIS seemed to be moving in an exciting new direction that it needed after beloved characters Tony and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) left. But while Valderrama has stayed with the show since then, Esposito quietly exited at the end of Season 14 without a proper sendoff.

How Did 'NCIS' Address Alex Quinn's Exit?