Caitlin's departure paved the way for the series to introduce the beloved character Ziva David.

Sasha Alexander left NCIS due to a heavy workload, wanting to focus more on family and choose creative projects wisely.

NCIS has gone through many changes and some big ones at that. Many of the cast members left the series or went on to pursue other things after making an impact on the show. Only a few core characters have been there from the beginning or close to it. Mostly, it leaves a hole in the show that isn't easily replaced. But, NCIS has been good about choosing the right people for the job, which leaves audiences with numerous brilliant episodes to watch. However, one of the defining moments was early on, when a certain cast member left, changing the show forever. This moment would be when Caitlin "Kate" Todd (Sasha Alexander) was shot.

Although the special agents seemed to get over it quickly, it was still brought up during the following season and beyond. And the gang has often slipped up, thinking she's still there. A good example of a slip-up is when McGee (Sean Murray) is looking for something in the van but can't find it, and DiNozzo (Micheal Weatherly) tells him he should ask Kate because that's her job before stopping himself and slamming the door shut as he comes to the realization she isn't there anymore. Although Caitlin was only there for the first two seasons, she helped shape the show into what it is today. Her character had so much development and was so well-rounded that it was hard to see her go. They even use her as a code when DiNozzo has to let Gibbs (Mark Harmon) know someone is dead without alerting the person who is holding him hostage. He tells Gibbs, "I've got Agent Caitlin Todd looking for her." Of course, Gibbs, being Gibbs, can read between the lines and figure out DiNozzo's clue.

Caitlin Todd Left A Hole In Our Hearts Not Even Ducky Could Fix

They've talked about how much they miss her in passing. This is especially true in the third season, right after her passing, when they all try to cope with her death. They each see visions of her as they say goodbye and try their best to cope. Gibbs is especially heartbreaking as he sees Kate upset with him but resolves his feelings by the funeral. In classic DiNozzo fashion, he sees Kate in an over-sexualized manner: in a schoolgirl outfit. This, in turn, causes McGee to do the same. First, he sees her as a superhero doing flips and badass stunts, but he soon turns her into a dominatrix. Abby (Pauley Perrette) sees her in a goth outfit, having fun and being lively. Ducky (David McCallum) talks to her on the autopsy table as he does to everyone, but she is the only one who talks back. She was portrayed so differently depending on who was thinking about her, allowing audiences to see how her co-workers saw her and how they grieved such a significant loss.

During her run on the series, she assisted in numerous cases and used her skills, especially as a profiler, to capture countless criminals. One notorious criminal that the NCIS squad worked on catching for multiple episodes was Ari Haswari (Rudolf Martin), a terrorist and double agent. Ari would often escape by the skin of his teeth or get off because his government protected him. He and Kate had a special relationship; he always sought her out and tried to get her alone. Plus, there's their first meeting when she hesitates when she has the chance to kill him. Kate always said his eyes made her hesitate, but after being held hostage by him and seeing who he really was, Kate knew she would never make that mistake again. She worked tirelessly with the team to capture him. The team gets him, but not before he kills Kate. It was such a good fake-out because Kate gets shot in the chest protecting Gibbs, but she had a bulletproof vest on. Gibbs helps her up, and Ari shoots her right between the eyes. Gibbs and DiNozzo stand there in shock as they realize what's happened. But it shifts their gears into overdrive as they work harder than ever to catch Ari, and they succeed. Gibbs serves some justice on a silver platter.

Kate fit in with the other characters really well, especially Abby. They spent time together outside of work and knew a lot about each other's personal lives. Their friendship was genuine, and their bond was strong. Kate even drew Abby as a bat, which Abby hung in her office. Abby took Kate's death the hardest and became skeptical of any new members joining the team. Gibbs and Kate had a mentor-mentee relationship. He taught her well and gave her all the tools she could ever need in the field. They developed an attachment for one another and always had each other's backs. Kate and Tony had a brother/sister relationship that often caused them to bicker or roast each other endlessly, but when the chips were down, they showed how much they cared for each other.

Why did Sasha Alexander leave NCIS?

Kate was written off the show because of circumstances behind the scenes. After signing a contract, she was originally set to do six seasons with NCIS. The problem for Alexander, however, was the workload. Who could blame her? It seems pretty hardcore. Examining the evidence, we see that there are about 24 episodes a season, which means ten and a half months of filming for 17 hours a day. It would take its toll on anyone, and Alexander wanted to go in a different direction. She wanted to be able to focus on her family more and be more choosey about her creative endeavors.

Caitlin Todd Paved The Way For A New Character

Even though losing Kate was a devastating blow, it made way for one of the most beloved characters on NCIS: Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Like Caitlin, she is a perfect match for DiNozzo, but in a polar opposite way. Caitlin had more of a sibling rivalry with DiNozzo, and they would always be trying to one-up one another in front of Gibbs. They would always fight and bicker, and she would always find Tony's jokes disgusting. In comparison, Ziva would be just as raunchy as DiNozzo, if not more. She and DiNozzo have their will-they-won't-they take on things until they finally get together.

Ziva is such a cool character in her own right. She works well with the team once she earns their trust and proves herself to them. Her skills are exceptional, but she is always willing to learn something new from Gibbs. And although her driving may be terrifying, she always gets the gang to their destination in one piece. Ziva proves herself an invaluable member of the crew and brings fresh eyes to the table. Audiences are ecstatic that Ziva and Tony get a spin-off.

NCIS is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

