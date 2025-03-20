Guess who’ll be back on NCIS in a bit? None other than the one and only LL Cool J! TV Insider can confirm that the rapper-actor will reprise his NCIS: Los Angeles role as Sam Hanna in the April 21 episode of NCIS. This was also announced on the show’s official Instagram with LL Cool J saying, “Back on set, baby. NCIS. Let’s get it.”

After NCIS: Los Angeles ended its fourteen-season run in 2023, LL Cool J appeared as a special guest star in the final season of another NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i, which was canceled after only three seasons. As for his imminent appearance in the original procedural, it’s still a month away and in the episode, “When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna.”

LL Cool J began starring in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009, portraying Special Agent Sam Hanna, an ex–Navy SEAL who is fluent in Arabic and is an expert on West Asian culture. Not long ago, NCIS star Brian Dietzen hinted at the artist’s appearance in a future episode, but without actually revealing his identity. While discussing "Close to Home," which aired on March 3, Dietzen revealed that he had filmed with a returning cast member, saying:

“I’m not allowed to tell you, but I’ll tell you it’s someone from NCIS‘ past, and it’s going to be fantastic, and I think people are really going to lose their s**t.”

What’s Next for ‘NCIS’ Season 22?

NCIS Season 22 is currently in its fourteenth episode, "Close to Home," which saw the team work together to investigate a case after Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) received a text from Jimmy's (Dietzen) daughter that she had discovered a large sum of money near the naval library. The procedural returns on Monday, March 24, with “Moonlit,” in which a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz, who was introduced last week in a series of images). Also, Torres and Knight (Katrina Law) uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family, while Parker (Gary Cole) discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily.

LL Cool J’s NCIS episode airs next month while the CBS action drama returns on March 24. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the acclaimed franchise.