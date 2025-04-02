As NCIS Season 22 is nearing its end, the beloved police procedural series is still managing to keep audiences engaged with exciting storylines. From a suspicious deputy director to mysterious spiritual entities from the past, NCIS covered a lot after its short season last year. The suspense and intrigue keep coming even before the finale as a major character's return will shake things up for the team. In a previous interview with Collider's Ryan Cortero, NCIS star Brian Dietzen teased that a "wonderful guest star" would be returning in Season 22, Episode 18. Now we have confirmation that NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i star LL Cool J will reprise the role of Sam Hanna in NCIS.

In a report from TV Insider, the episode description reads, "When a trio of combat vets are found murdered in a D.C. motel room, NCIS tracks down a suspect who refuses to talk to anyone but Sam Hanna." When Collider's Ryan Cortero caught up with NCIS star Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines, to discuss Season 22, Episode 16 "Ladies Night," she not only shared that they’ve just wrapped filming for Season 22, but she gave just a brief tease of what fans can expect when Sam Hanna returns in Season 22, Episode 18:

“It’s always so much fun when Sam comes and, kind of like, disrupts the normal flow of the team. I think that his kind of involvement in the case…I’m not sure if we could have the case without him.”

Sam Hanna "Disrupts the Normal Flow of the Team" in 'NCIS'