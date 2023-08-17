The Big Picture NCIS: Los Angeles concludes its thrilling run with a final season that delves deeper into the team's personal lives and oversees missions, bringing their story to a satisfying end.

Fans can look forward to hours of bonus content when the season is released on DVD, including featurettes celebrating the show's history, deleted scenes, and exciting crossover episodes with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i.

The final season stars beloved series regulars alongside new additions, providing an emotional and action-packed farewell to this fan-favorite police procedural. Get your hands on the DVDs on September 5th!

In May, it was the end of an era as the NCIS: Los Angeles team solved their final case after fourteen seasons. But that doesn’t mean fans have to give up their favorite show. The final season, as well as the complete series, is coming home with exciting special features!

NCIS: Los Angeles is the action-packed spin-off of NCIS created by Shane Brennan. The series is a police procedural that follows an LA-based team of NCIS agents as they solve crimes and prevent threats related to the U.S. Navy. As seen in the final season, the team of agents becomes more and more like a family with every mission.

The final season sees the team of NCIS special agents facing new threats at home and abroad as they assist one of their own on a dangerous mission and prepare for a wedding. Additionally, a bombing at a military combat drone facility and shocking news about the fighting overseas send waves across their lives and careers.

What Special Features Can Fans Expect?

On the complete final season DVD collection, fans will be treated to hours of bonus features alongside all twenty-one episodes. This includes featurettes like “To Old Friends and New Beginnings Featurette”, celebrating the show's history. Fans will also be able to watch deleted scenes as well as the crossover episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i that feature the NCIS: Los Angeles cast! The complete series DVD collection will also feature seventeen hours of bonus features.

The final season of NCIS: Los Angeles stars series main stays Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah. It also features Gerald McRaney, Medallion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille in series regular roles.

The final season of NCIS: Los Angeles and the complete series collection come home on DVD on September 5. Check out the full list of special features found on the final season DVD collection below:

Special Features: NCIS Crossover Episode, “Too Many Cooks”

NCIS: Hawaiʻi Crossover Episode, “Deep Fake”

A Killer Crossover Featurette

One Last Snapshot: The Final Season of NCIS: Los Angeles Featurette

To Old Friends and New Beginnings Featurette

Deleted Scenes