In a first of its kind crossover event, CBS is bringing together NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles, making it an NCISverse, and it looks like the episodes are filming now! In new images shared by TVLine, the cast from the franchise seems like having too much fun. In one image Daniela Ruah, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Medalion Rahimi, and Vanessa Lachey strike a Charlie Angels pose. Without giving away too much, Lachey, Brian Dietzen, Jason Antoon, and Chris O’Donnell are seen banded together for a scene from their NCIS: Hawai’I episode. Another image sees Ruah, Wilmer Valderrama, and Lachey candidly chatting behind the scenes.

In the three-hour-long special, the teams from different divisions will unite in Washington, DC, to celebrate a FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor, who taught multiple members from each squad. However, on the eve of the celebration, their professor is found dead of an apparent suicide and his former students immediately suspect foul play. The event will start at 8 p.m. ET in the NCIS episode dubbed “Too Many Cooks,” where the teams will come together and will find themselves investigating the suicide.

It will be followed by NCIS: Hawai’i episode titled “Deep Fake” at 9 p.m., where some agents will find themselves captured while some find assets that arrived in Hawai’i that could be connected to several overseas assassinations. In the final hour, in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode titled “A Long Time Coming” starting at 10 p.m. the agents find themselves ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head. When the crossover event was announced, vice president of current programs at CBS, Amy Reisenbach, revealed that the behind-the-camera teams “came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

NCIS was originally created by Donald P. Bellisario in 2003, and the popularity of the series spun off multiple series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Red, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, and NCIS: Sydney – all of which deal with Navy-related criminal investigations and have entertained fans over decades. A similar effort was made by NBC this year, where Law & Order mothership, Special Victim Unit, and Organized Crime came together to give fans a thrilling three-hour-long TV special. It was very well received and there’s no doubt that NCIS fans are in for a similar treat!

The crossover event will air on Monday, January 2, 2023. You can check out the new images below:

