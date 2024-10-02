We've seen it time and again: actors moving from in front of the camera to behind it. Their love of show business can't be stopped but, for one reason or another, they choose much quieter lights to show their names in. Much is true for Eric Christian Olsen. He played Marty Deeks across NCIS: Los Angeles' 14 seasons opposite Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Daniela Ruah. The show, which ended in May of 2023, was one of the many shows that are a part of the NCIS franchise.

The flagship NCIS show returns for Season 22 this month alongside the newest addition to the franchise, NCIS: Origins. The prequel series will follow a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in his own Probie days. NCIS: Los Angeles was actually the first of the NCIS spin-offs. Olsen joined at the tail end of Season 1, and became a bigger part of the show in Season 2 and beyond. Olsen cemented himself as part of the main cast, falling in love with Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah). The pair would eventually get married and become foster parents, as well as announce they're expecting another child in the series finale.

Ever since the series ended last year, Olsen has been busy behind the camera. Olsen revealed to Soaps back in July that he's now serving as an Executive Producer on the quickly successful Matlock reboot. The impressive pilot drew a lot of eyes in a mere three days. The show stars Kathy Bates, who recently said this was her last acting project, ironically enough. Serving as a reboot to the Andy Griffith-led show from the '80s, Olsen says this was an incredible opportunity for him. "I’ve had so many experiences working for CBS for 13 years and I did think that this was an incredible opportunity, and platform to find stories that I was really passionate about and then help build them from the ground up."

Would Eric Christian Olsen Ever Return to His 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Character?

Since Olsen is still working within the CBS Network, it begs the question, would he ever step back in front of the camera as Marty Deeks on an NCIS show? According to TV Line, "not so much." He says that he much prefers “these really good, dramatic or funny scenes [on Matlock], because they’re so beautiful.” He gets to exercise his acting chops, in a way. He told Soaps that, "[e]very time there’s a horrible lawyer, a mean lawyer, they’re like, 'Eric, will you read this?'" Olsen explains, "it’s just me playing terrible lawyers. I think there’s an opportunity for a big villain role sometime in the future."

His NCIS: Los Angeles onscreen wife, Daniela Ruah, is actually his real-life sister-in-law. Ruah is married Olsen's brother, David Paul Olsen. With the pair still close after the credits rolled on NCIS: Los Angeles, Olsen says it's possible for a behind-the-scenes reunion of sorts with Marty and Kensi. Ruah would likely come onto the show and right into the director's chair, but when is still undetermined. “I’m sure at some point that we will,” Olsen explains. "The first season’s always really difficult, and she was doing the mothership [NCIS] and NCIS: Hawai'i. So, with success, I think there’ll be lots of opportunities to have Dani come in and direct."

You can watch the premiere episode of Matlock on CBS and catch the next episode on October 17. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

