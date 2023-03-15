After a 14-year-long run NCIS: Los Angeles is finally coming to an end. The series will bow out with a two-part finale as CBS has set the season-finale dates for May, later this year, Deadline has reported. The series is a part of the larger NCIS universe that boasts features like NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: New Orleans along with the flagship. However, NCIS: LA has cemented itself as one of the most exciting and engaging shows on TV given its thrilling mysteries, dynamic ensemble cast, and by treating the City of Los Angeles as a character itself.

The two-part finale, titled "New Beginnings, Part 1" and "Part 2" will showcase the mystery of an agent gone missing and the ATF taking help from the elite NCIS. They will be tasked not only to find the missing agent but also the stolen military-grade weaponry. While we have a straight-line story for what to expect details about Part 2 are kept tightly under wraps. The finale will also tie up some loose ends like Sam will push his father to participate in the drug trial, Callen and Anna will finalize their wedding plans, and Jordyn (Rountree's sister) will interview to get into medical school among other plotlines.

Speaking of the series wrap, showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in an official statement, "Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet. We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years.” Further addressing the fans’ expectations the showrunner added, “Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully, the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

Fans Can Expect A Trip Down the Memory Lane

After the end of Part 2, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier is set to host the wrap-up special featuring exclusive content from 300 episode+ run of NCIS: Los Angeles. Fans will see interviews from old and current cast members and flashbacks to fan-favorite moments. The special feature will unveil a load of behind-the-scenes material and reflect on old interviews with cast members, making it a proper farewell for NCIS: LA fans. The series casts Chris O'Donnell as Callen, Daniela Ruah as Kensi, LL Cool J as Sam, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty, Medalion Rahimi as Fatima, Caleb Castille as Rountree, and Gerald McRaney as Adm. Hollace Kilbride among many others.

The Season 14 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles will premiere on May 14 and 21 on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.