CBS is extending NCIS: Los Angeles's sendoff to two episodes in order to give the long-running crime series a proper goodbye. Originally slated to end on May 14, the show will now have one more episode on May 21 at 9 p.m. continuing the plot of the finale. In addition, CBS will present an Entertainment Tonight wrap-up special titled A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles which takes a trip back through the history of the series. The one-hour special will air following the final episode.

The two finale episodes, titled "New Beginnings, Part 1" and "Part 2" will see the ATF request help from the elite NCIS when an agent goes missing. They're tasked with finding the agent along with stolen military-grade weaponry. Further details of the second part are being kept under wraps, but the first episode will tie up some individual loose ends for the agents. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) will finalize their wedding plans, Roundtree's (Caleb Castille) sister will interview to get into medical school, and Sam (LL Cool J) will push his father to participate in the drug trial.

NCIS: Los Angeles will be bowing out gracefully when the time comes, closing out its storied run with Season 14 as the top-rated scripted program in its Sunday 10 p.m. time slot with 6.08 million viewers tuning in to watch on average. The series is the first spin-off of the beloved parent show NCIS and has remained one of CBS's pillars of programming since premiering with a two-part special in 2009. With the finale, the series will clear a staggering 322 episodes on the air. Across 14 years, the team that currently includes O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and Castille alongside Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, and Gerald McRaney as stars has taken on dangerous missions and gone deep undercover all in the name of protecting national security.

"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in an official statement. "We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

The NCIS: Los Angeles Wrap-Up Will Take a Deep Dive Into the Series' History

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier will host the wrap-up special which will be packed with exclusive content looking back at NCIS: Los Angeles' run. Both old and current cast members alike will swing by Paramount Studios for interviews and flashbacks to fan-favorite moments from the hit police procedural. ET will be cracking open the vault as well to unveil a load of behind-the-scenes material and reflect on old interviews with cast members, making it a showcase of all things NCIS: LA for fans.

The Season 14 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles will premiere on May 14 and 21 on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Check out a tweet from the show's official Twitter commemorating the series wrapping below.