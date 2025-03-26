With a series like NCIS being on the air for over 20 years, the show has had its fair share of guest stars. Some of these actors have gone on to have storied careers, with NCIS just being a footnote in their filmography. Stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown, and Eric Stonestreet have popped up on the show in small roles before taking on beloved TV characters. Conversely, some of the main NCIS cast members have been involved in other beloved projects throughout the years.

These actors have become so synonymous with their NCIS characters that some audience members might forget where they've seen these stars before. For example, a cult classic film like Hocus Pocus stars a young Sean Murray, who plays Timothy McGee in NCIS. Even the face of the franchise, Mark Harmon, played a role in another popular Disney film. Just a month before NCIS premiered in 2003, Harmon starred in Mark Waters' version of Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. In this movie, Harmon plays Ryan, the fiancé, and later husband, of Curtis' character, Tess. Although Ryan was a much lighter character than Leroy Jethro Gibbs, NCIS got to highlight this side of Harmon once again when his Freaky Friday costar Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the show.

Jamie Lee Curtis Played Gibbs' Love Interest in 'NCIS'