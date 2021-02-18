The NCIS franchise is going through a bit of a reorganization. CBS’s ratings juggernaut spawned two spinoffs, but the newest of those – NCIS: New Orleans – is coming to an end as the original NCIS could be nearing a conclusion as well.

Per THR, NCIS: New Orleans will end with its current Season 7, with the series finale scheduled to air on May 16, 2021 on CBS. The show, which is led by Scott Bakula, has been steadily declining in viewership and its 10-episode seventh season is its lowest rated yet.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” said series star and executive producer Scott Bakula. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

The first NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Los Angeles, is currently in its 12th season and is still going strong, but the original NCIS starring Mark Harmon may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. The producers and stars are currently waiting to hear from CBS if they’ll be renewed for Season 19, but Harmon’s deal on the show comes to a close this season. THR reports that when Harmon heard CBS would end the show if he left, he made a deal to return for a handful of episodes if it gets renewed for a 19th season. So if NCIS Season 19 happens, expect Harmon to be back in a limited capacity.

NCIS is the longest running show currently on CBS, but that also means it’s their most expensive. Viewership has been pretty solid, but when any show gets this old, the salaries for the cast and crew grow to a number that becomes cost-prohibitive, which is why you often seen actors get replaced or the shows cancelled altogether.

But CBS isn’t giving up on the franchise entirely. THR reports that another spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, is nearing a pickup and that show would be run by NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Christopher Silber. That show would shoot in Hawaii, where CBS previously set up shop for Hawaii Five-0.

However, even if NCIS gets cancelled or if Harmon leaves the series, there’s no such thing as finality on CBS. A limited series revival of CSI – the forerunner to procedurals like NCIS – is currently in the works with original cast members William Peterson and Jorja Fox returning.

