Even though NCIS is a spinoff of JAG, the series has grown to become its own franchise. The lineup of ongoing series includes NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, with NCIS: Tony & Ziva coming soon. NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai'i were unfortunately canceled as the budget for shooting in some of these locales became too costly for Paramount Global. A spinoff like NCIS: Sydney works because it's set so far away from NCIS that it can feel like its own world, but also appeals to the NCIS fandom with references to characters like Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll). NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Tony & Ziva immediately have audiences hooked by their promises of seeing beloved characters return in new scenarios.

While shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai'i have the appeal of being set in a unique environment with new and interesting characters, these series are ultimately similar to one another in terms of the police procedural formula. To continue generating interest in a 20-year-old franchise like NCIS, the content they put out needs to be something completely different from what fans have seen before, while also appealing to audiences who have never watched an NCIS show. And what exactly could that be? An NCIS spinoff series featuring Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres.

A Nick Torres Spinoff Could Change the 'NCIS' Formula for the Better