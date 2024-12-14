NCIS: Origins’ Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is about to have a pretty depressing Christmas without his wife and daughter, who were murdered by cartel boss Pedro Hernandez (George Paez). The military series is set to end the year with the “Blue Bayou” episode on Monday, December 16, in which Gibbs prepares for his first holiday without his family. New episodes will then return next year, beginning on January 27, but while that’s still weeks away, TV Insider has some interesting news about the soon-to-arrive Christmas episode.

Speaking with Stowell the day after he hosted the Marine Corps’ 249th birthday party on the U.S.S. Intrepid, he previewed next Monday’s episode of NCIS: Origins, hinting at some intense fight scenes coming up. The actor also mentioned that fans would get the much-needed answers to some “big questions,” saying:

"You’re going to see why he was fighting in the bar the night before he started at NIS. What hair trigger sends him into fight or flight? We see a pattern: It’s the women in his life who he is trying to protect. They keep disappearing on him. We were doing fight scenes that were pushing me to my limits. I’m looking down at what is probably a broken hand right now. So if that doesn’t tell you what might be coming in this episode..."

Gibbs Has a “Big Secret” in the ‘NCIS: Origins’ Christmas Episode

Close

Given Stowell’s words, fans can expect more action in the NCIS: Origins Christmas episode, but that’s not all! He further teased “a big, big secret” in this installment, which Gibbs eventually gets off his chest in the episode. There’s also the story of Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino), with fans finally getting the answer to why she plays a major role in Gibbs’ life.

"This episode is about how secrets eat at you. I think that’s why the older Gibbs in Alaska might be writing in his journal now. It helps to get things off your chest. The big questions of this whole series are, “What is the story of ‘her’?” and “Why is he finally telling it after all these years?” She’s never been mentioned, the name “Lala.” So what happened and why is he confronting it now? We’re going to find that at this point in his life, Gibbs has a big, big secret. He’s going to share it with someone who you wouldn’t think he would. And he has a reaction to sharing that secret that is maybe the most real we’ve ever seen Gibbs."

The NCIS: Origins Christmas episode will air on Monday, December 16 on CBS. Previous episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

