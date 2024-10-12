Viewers may miss Mark Harmon in the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but there is a new NCIS agent in town. Austin Stowell spoke to People Magazine about filling these large shoes in another spin-off of the flagship series. Aptly titled NCIS: Origins, the new series will take place in 1991, when Gibbs is still in his youth and learning the ropes. Harmon has given his full support to the younger actor, as Stowell explained to the outlet how he approached tackling the iconic character.

“I knew I had something that I could bring to the character that was very real, that was palpable. But I also knew that I was stepping into a character that was creative, created and filled out and beloved by this guy for 20 years. And I wanted to pay homage to his acting talent. So I wasn't doing an impression, but I was trying to encapsulate who I thought Mark was.”

Harmon commended Stowell’s efforts in the interview, stating: “Austin has to birth this guy. He's got the challenge and also the gift to be able to play this guy younger and to be able to let him be the newbie.” Stowell’s Gibbs isn’t going to be the stoic leader that fans may know him as. The actor notes that this Gibbs will be making mistakes, which is ultimately what will make the series worth tuning in for. NCIS: Origins won’t be the NCIS viewers are familiar with.

‘NCIS: Origins’ Has the Chance to Do a Prequel Right

With studios and networks focused on how to squeeze any blood remaining from the IP stone, prequels just make sense. Famous franchises like A Song of Ice and Fire have worked splendidly with House of the Dragon, a series set in a fan-favorite world. NCIS does the same but has the opportunity to put a spin on a classic character. Stowell is adamant that his portrayal of the character is a spiritual love letter to Gibbs, which is the best way to approach recasting familiar characters.

While divisive, Solo: A Star Wars Story was particularly clever with this philosophy. Alden Ehrenreich refused to imitate Harrison Ford when playing a younger version of Han Solo. Fans lashed out at this interpretation, but the logic is sound. The only way any series or movie can set itself apart is to make the subject a new creation. If Young Gibbs in the prequel was the same as in NCIS, there would be no reason to watch the series. Stowell promises to bring new life to Jethro Gibbs when NCIS: Origins premieres on CBS on Monday, October 14.

