It's only weeks now before the NCIS universe welcomes a new unique show to its ever-expanding franchise, with NCIS: Origins set to take us back to the time when a young Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs was learning the ropes as an officer at the Naval Investigative Service (NIS). The recent weeks have seen CBS repeatedly tease us with what to expect from the show and with the premiere date drawing nearer by the day, fans have been offered yet another look at the prequel show. The latest batch of photos continues to give off a retro vibe, and it's safe to say we can expect the series to invoke a lot of 90s nostalgia as the shots again feature the warmer and softer color tones reminiscent of that time.

The new photos come courtesy of the NCISverse official Instagram handle with a caption paging all Gibbs' fans to gather around for "a little Behind the scenes peek." The image slideshow begins with a solo photo of Austin Stowell who plays young Gibbs posing in a busy warehouse with different kinds of work tools littered all over the floor. Gibbs is getting his hands busy with his sleeves rolled up as he's seen handling one of the tools. Another shows him posing happily for a group photo alongside his mentor Mike Franks (portrayed by Kyle Schmid), and other cast members who play his officer colleagues at Camp Pendleton. We also see a shot of Special Agent Lala Dominguez (played by Mariel Molino), Gibbs' romantic interest, though none of the shots feature them together. The entire cast appears to be having a lot of fun shooting the series, which might just be a fair indication that fans are in for a treat when the series premieres on CBS this fall.

What Is NCIS: Origins About?

When the curtains open on NCIS: Origins, we will meet a young Leroy Gibbs during the aftermath of the tragic death of his wife Shannon, and daughter, Kelly. Audiences will see how he navigated this difficult period and how it helped shape him into the legendary leader we would all come to admire in the Mothership series. The series will lean towards an emotional angle as it will also explore the dynamic of his relationship with his father, Jackson Gibbs, (Robert Taylor) which got increasingly strained after the demise of his family.

Gibbs and Mike Franks are the only characters from the original show that will feature in the prequel, but as is the tradition of the procedural, it won't be surprising to see familiar characters introduced as the series progresses. Mark Harmon who played Gibbs for 19 Seasons of NCIS, is not appearing, however, he will handle the off-screen role as the show's narrator, walking us through the prequel one episode at a time. Harmon also worked closely with Stowell to help him better interpret the character.

NCIS: Origins is scheduled to premiere on CBS on October 14. Stay tuned for more.