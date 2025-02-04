The world created by NCIS, which has been running since 2003, has continually expanded over the past two decades. Joining in recent times, the growing catalog of shows that now make up the franchise is NCIS: Origins. The show, which has already aired its first season, chronicles the early years of one of NCIS' most beloved characters in Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon in NCIS. In NCIS: Origins, the beloved character is portrayed by Austin Stowell, as the burgeoning career of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, comes into sharp focus. Now, as the show looks toward a second season, there are conversations regarding which characters from the original series will make a return in the prequel series.

Before he grew into the character we have all come to love over the years, the early seasons of NCIS did see Harmon's Jethro Gibbs experience some real grief. Chief among them was the tragic exit of Caitlin Todd, portrayed by Sasha Alexander, in the Season 2 finale. Given that NCIS: Origins focuses on the early years of Jethro Gibbs as he navigates his way through his early days at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office, is there a possibility of Todd making an appearance? Co-showrunner David J. North offers some insight. Speaking to ScreenRant in an interview alongside co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal, North confirmed that there have been no formal conversations regarding Caitlin's return to NCIS: Origins. North also reveals he wouldn’t rule out the possibility entirely, saying:

"To my knowledge, I believe when I've been in there, it's not come up, but I worked with Sasha [Alexander], who played Kate Todd in the early years of NCIS. I actually worked with her on Rizzoli & Isles too. I'm a huge fan of her and a huge fan of that character. So again, we never say never on anything. If the right idea comes up, maybe there's something there."

While Alexander's Caitlin Todd didn't stay on board NCIS for an extended period, it is fair to say that the character's impact on the show and its fans have long endured. A key member of the original NCIS team, Caitlin sustained a fatal head wound as the team were clearing out a terror cell in the season finale of the show's sophomore season. Her unexpected death was one that arguably helped shape the show as we currently know it. The idea of bringing back the character is a recognition of the character's lingering impact and a testament to the actress who played her.

Will 'NCIS: Origins' Get a Second Season?