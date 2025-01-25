Special Agent Bernard "Randy" Randolf will be a more prominent presence in the remaining NCIS: Origins episodes when the show returns on Monday, January 27. Deadline reports that Caleb Foote has been upgraded to series regular from recurring guest star. This upgrade might not have a noticeable effect on viewers who have seen Randy show Gibbs (Austin Stowell) the ropes, appearing in most episodes. However, there is a chance Randy might get a storyline that is not tied to Gibbs, especially after Gibbs learns of the secret Randy has been carrying for months.

Randy, or as Franks (Kyle Schmid) calls him, Rando, is a NIS Special Agent working in Mike Franks' unit. He is described as "the agency’s all too lovable golden boy." Randy is tasked with showing new agent Leroy Gibbs the ropes, and as a father of twins, Randy has learned to be patient, which is handy. NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 8, "Sick as Our Secrets," revealed that he struggles with guilt after he missed the murder that claimed the lives of Gibbs' family and an agent who took his place. "At one point, we will build a point where he and Gibbs can have a conversation. But I don’t think it’s something that Gibbs would hold a grudge over," showrunner David J. North said of how Gibbs would react to this revelation.

The Team is Back in NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 11.

Close

NCIS: Origins returns on Monday, January 27, after the fall break. In the winter premiere episode, "Flight of Icarus," "the team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed." Images from the episode tease some tense dynamics in the bullpen following Lala's (Mariel Molino) discovery that Gibbs killed the man who murdered his family, and Franks covered it up. Lala has one foot out the door of Franks' team, but something else is making her stay. "Lala is going to have to wrestle with and whether or not Gibbs as a partner on her team is someone that she can trust moving forward," J. North said, teasing what's on the horizon.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, January 27, to see what the show has in store for Randy and the rest of the team. "Flight of Icarus" was written by Jennifer Corbett and EP Gina Lucita Monreal and directed by Ruben Garcia. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ before Monday's winter premiere.