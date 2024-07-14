The Big Picture Bobby Moynihan and Lori Petty join NCIS: Origins as key characters, adding their talent to the spin-off prequel series.

NCIS: Origins will explore the early days of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, shedding light on his backstory before the main show.

NCIS continues to expand with new spin-offs like NCIS: Origins, set to premiere on CBS this fall.

Two more actors are set to appear in the upcoming NCIS spin-off series, titled NCIS: Origins. Variety reports that Bobby Moynihan and Lori Petty will join Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, and Kyle Schmid in this upcoming prequel set to release later this year. NCIS: Origins is said to be set before the events of the main NCIS show and will follow the story of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Both Moynihan and Petty have made strides in their acting careers and have appeared in numerous notable projects. Moynihan is mostly known for his work in voice acting work and has starred in John Krasinski's IF, The Descendants franchise, and most recently, Inside Out 2. It was reported that Moynihan will play Woodrow “Woody” Browne, who's described as “the wildly overworked senior chemist and director of the NIS Forensic Lab, who compensates for his lack of sleep with an offbeat sense of humor.” Meanwhile, Petty has appeared in numerous dramas, such as Orange is the New Black, House M.D., as well as 1987's film version of Bates Motel and the original A League of Thier Own movie. Petty's role in the crime drama spin-off is Dr. Lenora Friedman, who's “a seasoned pathologist at the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office" and is said to have a lot of passion for her job.

NCIS has released numerous spin-offs since the original series was first released in 2002, where they took the crime investigative team to other locations, and recently, different countries. The most recent release was NCIS: Sydney, which took place in Australia and introduced a new set of NCIS agents working with the Australian Federal Police. The show has recently been greenlit for a second season.

What Do We Know About 'NCIS: Origins'?

NCIS: Origins was first announced in January 2024, with Stowell set to play as a younger version of Special Agent, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Meanwhile, Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs in the main show, will be reprising his role, but as a now-retired veteran agent and will be narrating the upcoming series. His co-stars, Molino and Schmid, will be playing Special Agent Lala Dominguez and a younger version of Mike Franks respectively.

A teaser for the NCIS spin-off was released recently, where it showed Gibbs enjoying his retirement, and a female narrator telling fans that they're going to learn how his story began — after we all know how it ended. Other actors that will appear in this show include Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, Robert Taylor, Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez.

NCIS: Origins is scheduled to premiere on CBS on October 14, 2024. Until then, you can rewatch previous NCIS episodes and its numerous spin-offs on Paramount+.

NCIS Created by Donald P. Bellisario First TV Show NCIS Latest TV Show NCIS: Hawaii First Episode Air Date September 23, 2003 Cast david mccallum , sean murray , Mark Harmon , Brian Dietzen , Pauley Perrette , Rocky Carroll

