The Big Picture NCIS: Origins adds new cast members — Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, and Robert Taylor.

Bellomy plays ambitious Agent Dawson, Foote plays beloved Agent Randolf, and Taylor plays Gibb's tough father Jackson Gibbs in upcoming series.

Set to premiere in 2024/2025, NCIS: Origins promises to enrich Leroy Jethro Gibbs' story.

NCIS: Origins has added more cast members to enrich Leroy Jethro Gibbs' world, Deadline reports. Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, and Robert Taylor will recur in the series, which is set to premiere in the 2024/2025 television season. Bellomy will play Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson, a young probationary agent. He works as an Evidence Custodian assistant, but he's not satisfied with the position and wishes to make his way to a field agent. Martin Foote will play Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, the apple of the agency's eye, beloved by everyone. He is a father of twins, and this comes in handy when he's tasked with showing Gibbs the ropes, and all that patience he's learned from his children proves an asset. Taylor will play Jackson Gibbs, Young Gibbs' tough-as-nails father. Ralph Waite played the role in many episodes of NCIS.

The new recurring cast members join the main cast led by Austin Stowell who plays Young Gibbs. The rest of the main cast members are Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Kyle Schmid as Young Mike Franks, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. NCIS: Origins begins in 1991 before the events of the main series. It follows a Young Jethro Gibbs as he joins Camp Pendleton as a new agent. He joins Franks' new tough team where he learns the ropes of law enforcement.

Who Are the New Cast Members of 'NCIS: Origins'?

Close

Bellomy is best known for his portrayal of Zeke Cross, Monet's son, in Power Book II: Ghost. He will also be seen in the upcoming Ryan Murphy limited drama series American Sport Story. Other TV roles include guest roles on HBO's The Deuce, USA Network's Suits, Blue Bloods and FBI: International on CBS, and The Good Fight on Paramount +. Martin Foote is best known for his role in Max's comedy series, Made For Love. Other TV roles include guest spots on The Kids Are Alright, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, American Horror Story: Cult, 9-1-1, All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles and Grey’s Anatomy. Australian actor Taylor is best known for his portrayal of Walt Longmire in the Netflix drama series Longmire.

NCIS: Origins is set to air during the 2024/2025 TV season. Past seasons of the flagship series are streaming now on Paramount+.

NCIS Release Date September 23, 2003 Cast Mark Harmon , sean murray , Wilmer Valderrama , david mccallum , Rocky Carroll , Brian Dietzen Main Genre Crime Seasons 22

