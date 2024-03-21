This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The beloved character originally portrayed by Muse Watson will now be brought to life by Schmid in the new series.

NCIS: Origins is set for the 2024-2025 TV season, but there is no exact release date yet.

NCIS: Origins has found the legendary Mike Franks in Kyle Schmid, Deadline reports. Schmid will play the beloved character who was portrayed by Muse Watson in NCIS. He joins Austin Stowell who was cast as Young Gibbs, and Mariel Molino was recently cast as Special Agent Lala Dominguez. NCIS: Origins was ordered straight to series set for the 2024-2025 television season.

The prequel series centers on Young Jethro Gibbs as he begins his career at NCIS in 1991. He joins the NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on the team led by Franks. Franks is a proud Texan who spots a well-styled thick mustache, as thick as his skin. Franks is a leader at heart who will stop at nothing to pursue justice, making him the perfect person for fresh Gibbs to learn from. The series is narrated by Mark Harmon who has played Adult Gibbs in the mothership.

There is currently no exact release date for NCIS: Origins. Past seasons of the flagship series are streaming now on Paramount+ in the U.S.

