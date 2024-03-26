The Big Picture Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez join the cast of NCIS: Origins as key characters Mary Jo and Vera Strickland.

The prequel chronicles Young Gibbs' life as a new agent at Camp Pendleton before events in NCIS.

Abercrumbie is known for her role on The Chi, while Rodriguez appeared in The Blacklist and Peacock's Twisted Metal.

Casting for NCIS: Origins, an NCIS prequel focused on Young Jethro Gibbs is complete with the addition of Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez, Deadline reports. Abercrumbie will play Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo. She is described as a product of her time but is the lifeblood of Cample Pendleton. Mary Jo describes herself as Head Secretary in Charge because she knows everything that goes on in that camp. Rodriquez will play Special Agent Vera Strickland. She is described as no-nonsense, sharp-witted, and never minces her words. She hails from Brooklyn and spent her entire life being underestimated by misogynists but is willing to give them a fight if they come looking for one.

They join previously announced cast members Austin Stowell as Young Gibbs, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, and Kyle Schmid as Young Mike Franks. NCIS: Origins begins in 1991 before events portrayed in NCIS and chronicles the life of Young Gibbs as he joins Camp Pendleton as a new agent. There, he joins Mike Franks' newly-formed, but tough team. The prequel will introduce new characters like Mary Jo, Vera Strickland and Molino's Lala Dominguez. The show was ordered straight-to-series and will premiere in the 2024/2025 television season.

About Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez

Abercrumbie is most known for her work as Nina in the Showtime drama series, The Chi. She has been a recurring character since the show -- now in its sixth season -- began. She plays Kevin and Keisha's mom and Dre's wife. Rodriguez recently recurred in The Blacklist's final season as Weecha, Reddington's protector and lover who he met while in hiding in Colombia. She was also recently in Peacock's Twisted Metal and The Equalizer on CBS.

Mark Harmon is not set to appear in the prequel but will narrate it. He serves as the executive producer with his son Sean Harmon. No premiere date has been announced yet.