After a startling revelation in NCIS: Origins Episode 9, the series has continued its momentum and delivered another surprising moment that changes the way longtime NCIS view Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell). Although NCIS: Origins doesn't follow its sister show, NCIS, with a traditional Christmas-themed episode for its midseason finale, NCIS: Origins Episode 10, "Blue Bayou," features an emotionally-driven story that takes a break from the action and criminal activities. Any NCIS fan is aware that Gibbs avenged his wife and daughter's deaths by murdering their killer, Pedro Hernandez. But what caught these viewers off-guard was learning Gibbs did this months before joining NIS.

In the NCIS: Origins premiere, Gibbs was still very clearly affected by Shannon and Kelly's murder. His team member, Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino), even points out that she knows Gibbs failed his psychological evaluation to join NIS, yet their team leader, Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), accepted him anyway. This isn't new information, as longtime NCIS fans know that Franks gave Gibbs a nudge to join NIS to give the families of other Marines and Navy personnel justice when a crime is committed. But the NCIS: Origins creative team gives a more heartwarming answer to why Gibbs joined NIS in the first place.

'NCIS: Origins' Reveals the Real Reason Why Gibbs Joined NIS

The majority of NCIS: Origins Episode 10 takes place in the months between Gibbs murdering Hernandez and joining NIS. Gibbs doesn't feel the closure he wanted after Hernandez's death, which causes him to go into a rage and destroy parts of his apartment. His landlord, Ruth (London Garcia), initially kicks him out but lets him return after seeing he has nowhere else to go. She lets Gibbs know that she's aware that his wife and daughter have died, but instead of digging further, they spend time together listening to music (specifically, Linda Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou") and doing puzzles. During this time, Franks has been actively avoiding Gibbs because he doesn't want to know if Gibbs did something to Hernandez or is planning to.

After trying to help Ruth deal with thieves, Gibbs and her have a heart-to-heart talk. Ruth shares that "Blue Bayou" reminds her of her estranged son, which is why she plays it so often. Feeling comfortable with Ruth, Gibbs confesses that he murdered Hernandez, which she understands. Mark Harmon's Gibbs narrates that Ruth encouraged him to join law enforcement because of his ability to track people down, notice small details, and sense of justice. While on paper it sounds flat, it's played well in the episode. The bond between Gibbs and Ruth may have come from an unlikely place, but it's clear how much they care for one another. It's a reminder that even the smallest interactions can have a big impact on one's life. In this case, Ruth was the reason the iconic NCIS character, Gibbs, became an agent in the first place.

Gibbs Failed His NIS Psych Evaluation Because of Ruth

After a couple of months of training to be a NIS agent, Gibbs returns home to find out Ruth is dying. While his NIS entry psych evaluation isn't shown, Gibbs calls Ruth to tell her that he likely failed because he was thrown off by her news. He wishes he had never left so they could have more time together. After Gibbs drinks too much, gets into a bar fight, and ends up in jail, Franks and Ruth both show up to bail him out. Although Franks doesn't remember meeting Ruth in NCIS: Origins Episode 7, she's very aware of him since Gibbs supposedly mentioned how hard he's been trying to talk to Franks. Ruth lectures Franks about not being there for someone who is in desperate need of help, giving Franks a change of heart regarding Gibbs.

While it doesn't rewrite that Franks was involved with Gibbs joining NIS, Ruth's involvement is a heartwarming look at Gibbs and his character arc. The reason why Gibbs reflects on his friendship with Ruth is due to a call he received earlier in the episode from Ruth's son. As Ruth was nearing her death, she reconnected with her son and spent her last days with him. The NCIS: Origins creative team provided an emotional midseason finale that is sure to hold up as one of the best episodes of the series. Gibbs' layers are continually peeled back, but it's tough to see him keep losing loved ones in his life. Here's hoping the rest of NCIS: Origins Season 1 doesn't hurt as much.

