Mike Franks' (Kyle Schmid) team has dedicated members who take their jobs quite seriously. The show has peeled back layers into some of these characters, and NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 12, "Touchstones," touches on a character who has been seen in passing. Kowalski (Michael Harney) is the senior custodian, and he's made it his life's mission to ensure evidence is stored and handled correctly to prevent any problems. In the February 3 episode, however, everything he's worked for goes to waste when there's a break-in and the evidence room is trashed beyond recognition. The logline below previews the case and Kowalski's struggles after the incident. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode that shows Kowalski resigning.

"When the evidence room is broken into and significant cash goes missing, the team looks into a connection to a recent case. Also, Lala (Mariel Molino) opens up to Gibbs (Austin Stowell), and Kowalski struggles to move forward."

Kowalski Quits NIS

In the video above, Dawson (Daniel Bellomy) knocks on a door behind which Kowalski has locked himself. Kowalski eventually gets out and apologizes to Dawson for a previous incident. Dawson is surprised when Kowalski gives him the keys and tells him to do the roll call since they missed it in the morning. Kowlaksi and Gibbs were the first to arrive at the office and found the place trashed with $40000 missing. The working theory is that drug dealers whose cash was taken after they were arrested broke in to steal it. Kowalksi also tenders his resignation in his handwritten letter and leaves. It is unclear what informs his decision, but we will find out when the episode airs.

The sneak peek above teases some focus into Kowalksi's life. As the senior evidence custodian, he has only been seen in NCIS: Origins Season 1 when the team wants to submit or request evidence for a case. His potential departure would leave a wide opening in the team since Dawson has not worked long enough to know how everything works. Even if he has, he's not interested in the job but hopes to become a field agent.

The logline also teases a focus on Lala's life as she and Gibbs continue working together and potentially become romantically involved. "Touchstones" was written by executive producers Gina Lucita Monreal, David J. North, and Brendan Fehily and directed by Anya Adams. Tune in to CBS on Mondays to watch new episodes of NCIS: Origins. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.