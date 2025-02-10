NCIS: Origins continues its exploration of Mike Franks' (Kyle Schmid) past in Episode 13, "Monsoon." The last time the show dove into his past was in Episode 11, "Flight of Icarus," where the origin story of his boots was explored. The episode also touched on his draft in the Vietnam War. The Monday, February 10, episode deals with the period after Franks returned home from the war, carrying scars and trauma and returning to a world uninterested in what he'd gone through. The logline below previews how a case reminds Franks of the commonality with the victim, who was also a veteran. CBS released a sneak peek detailing an encounter that evokes familiar feelings in Franks.

The team investigates the brutal murder of a veteran who fell on hard times after serving in Vietnam, leading Franks to reflect on his own struggles following the war. Also, Gibbs considers a new path forward.

Franks Helps a Marine Down on His Luck

In the video above, Franks watches from a laundromat window as two men get caught up in a heated moment that threatens to escalate. Seeing that one is a cop, Franks knows this could end badly. He intervenes, and it becomes clear why the moment interests him. The other man is a former marine, and, by the looks of it, life has not been kind to him. "I got him," Franks says. He reiterates when the cop offers to deal with this. After a short conversation, Franks learns that the marine was asking for help from the cop because his friend was gone. "Underpass ain't far from here. Think he could have gone there?" Franks seeks clarity. "No man, he gone. He's dead," the marine responds.

Franks is immediately intrigued, and when NIS takes over the case, they uncover a massive crime wave. Like most forgotten people in society, the homeless have crimes committed against them that are unique to the demographic, and no one cares. A recurring attacker has been targeting homeless people, beating them up and leaving them for dead. The dead marine's friend is an escalation of this situation, which, if it had been investigated earlier, the perp would have been caught. NIS and the local police department collaborate on the case, leading to some interesting dynamics between the PD detective and some NIS members.

Tune in to CBS on Monday, February 10, to see how everything plays out and why Franks connects with this case. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.