Franks' (Kyle Schmid) NIS office is a team effort. It runs well because everyone is dedicated to their job, none more than Mary Jo Hayes (Tyla Abercrumbie). While Kowalski (Michael Harney) ensures that the evidence room is as organized and functional as possible, Mary Jo is the one who makes sure the bullpen — and the entire office — doesn't fall apart. She anticipates what everyone needs, being ready when they ask. This organized persona can, however, hide something deeper in her life. When NCIS: Origins resumes on Monday, March 24, the episode will focus on Mary Jo's personal and professional life. In NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 14, "To Have and to Hold," the team investigates the murder of a released convict according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode previewing Mary Jo's importance in the office just before she's hit with unnerving news.

The team works the case of an investment advisor found dead shortly after her release from prison. Also, Mary Jo is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life

Mary Jo Is Served In 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1, Episode 14 Sneak Peek

The video above previews Mary Jo's importance to the team. Vera (Diany Rodriguez) was working on setting up a meeting to teach people how to profile, but when Mary Jo went to print the posters, she changed something that might have distorted Vera's original intent. Instead of profiling stuff, Mary Jo highlighted the availability of free snacks, making it easier for people to show up. Meanwhile, she spots something off with Franks' behavior. She even knows her boss's allergies and anticipates his needs. When Lala (Mariel Molino) and Gibbs (Austin Stowell) can't operate the printing machine, Mary Jo comes to the rescue.

"Mary Jo Hayes?" a voice calls out. "You need me to sign for something," Mary Jo says, anticipating the next thing that needs to be done. Someone hands her some documents, and it's when he says, "You've been served," that it dawns on Mary Jo that he's a court clerk, and these are legal papers, not regular deliveries. The shock on her face multiplies when she gleans them and sees what they are. It's unclear what they say, but she looks like someone who just realized their marriage is over. While the show has never explored her personal life, it might be true that her job has interfered with her marriage.

What exactly does she receive? Tune in to CBS on Monday, March 24 to learn. Catch up with NCIS: Origins on Paramount+ before new episodes return.