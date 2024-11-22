NCIS: Origins has been a major hit since its premiere on CBS and Paramount+ last month, with the spin-off series scoring 88% from critics and 68% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The show is over halfway through a 13-episode season, which is due to conclude on January 6, 2025, with Episode 7 set to air on January 6. Paramount has unveiled the first images for the upcoming episode, dubbed “One Flew Over,” which will follow the Naval Investigative Service (or NIS) as they dig deep into the murder of a dementia-inflicted Jane Doe. Flashbacks in the episode will also showcase the first time Gibbs met Franks, and the episode will premiere this Monday, November 25, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS as well as begin streaming on Paramount+.

The first seven episodes of NCIS: Origins have been helmed by six different directors, with Niels Arden Oplev set as the only one to helm multiple installments. Following him in the directorial call sheet for the first season of the NCIS prequel spin-off show are Peter Chatmon (You, Insecure), Lionel Coleman (These Final Hours, NCIS: New Orleans), Hannelle M. Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard, The Acolyte), Edward Ornelas (The Walking Dead: Dead City, Locke & Key), and John Terlesky (Guardian, The Pandora Project). The show is written and created for television by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, with Stephen Day, Daniel J. Egbert, Rafael Samano, Wei Ling Chang, Thomas Aguilar, Michael J. Ballin, Shalisha Francis, Margarita Matthews, and Jon Worley all working in the writer's room. Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, was also tapped to Executive Produce NCIS: Origins.

Who Stars in ‘NCIS: Origins’?