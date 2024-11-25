Franks has always been a consistent fixture in Gibbs' life, and in NCIS: Origins, he's an omnipresent one. However, there was a time when the men did not know each other, and their first meeting will be explored in NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 7, "One Flew Over." The logline below for the episode finds the team working on a case of a Jane Doe who can't remember her past. Meanwhile, a flashback of Gibbs and Franks' first meeting is also featured. CBS released a sneak peek video from the November 25 episode that finds Gibbs returning to the US after the unfortunate developments in his personal and professional life.

"NIS investigates the murder of a dementia-afflicted Jane Doe. Also, flashbacks reveal the first time Gibbs met Franks."

Gibbs and Franks' First Meeting Is Revealed In 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1, Episode 7.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The video above finds Gibbs back home after the unfortunate development where his wife and daughter were murdered. Back in the military, his unit was attacked, and he didn't emerge unscathed. Gibbs's left leg is cast, and the video reveals he's looking for an apartment. The landlady is not doing a good job selling the place to her potential tenant as he gives him a take-it-or-leave-it deal. The place is not fancy; after the previous tenant left, there is still some furniture that Gibbs could use.

Franks' familiar voice booms from the door as the landlady shows Gibbs other rooms in the house. Since this is their first meeting, Gibbs does not recognize the voice, and the landlady thinks it's a homeless person. "I'm here to meet somebody: Leroy Gibbs," Franks announces. The men eye each other as they take in the other person. Franks notices the look on Gibbs' face, which is that of someone dealing with more than one person should deal with. With her patience running out, the landlady stops the staring contest that is beginning to get awkward. Gibbs agrees to take the place.

This first meeting between Gibbs and Franks is very important because it marks the beginning of a relationship that will last the rest of their lives. Gibbs later joins Franks' team in NIS and learns to hone his skills under Franks and the rest of the team.

Tune to CBS tonight, November 25, to see how the rest of the meeting goes when "One Flew Over" airs at 10 p.m. Catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Seasons 1

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+