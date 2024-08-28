In anticipation of NCIS: Origins, the highly anticipated CBS prequel spin-off set to premiere on October 14, TVLine has provided a sneak peek at what fans can expect from the new series. As the show gears up to take audiences back to 1991, viewers will be introduced to Austin Stowell as he steps into the shoes of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, while he navigates the early days of his career with the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) at Camp Pendleton. The series aims to explore the origins of Gibbs, a character beloved by fans of the original NCIS series.

Set photos and details released from TVLine's coverage offer insight into the series' tone and setting, emphasizing the retro feel of the early '90s — yes, we still can't believe the '90s are retro now either — military investigations. Gibbs will be seen under the mentorship of the legendary Mike Franks, portrayed by Kyle Schmid, a character who has been instrumental in shaping Gibbs into the formidable leader we know from the original series.

What Can We Expect from Gibbs' Story in 'NCIS: Origins'?

Close

In NCIS: Origins, viewers will witness a younger, more vulnerable Gibbs, who is dealing with the aftermath of one of the most tragic events in his life — the murder of his wife Shannon, and daughter Kelly. This pivotal event, which was previously referenced in the main NCIS series, will now be fully explored, giving fans a deeper understanding of the man behind the stoic exterior. The loss of his family not only fuels Gibbs' sense of justice but also sets him on a path of vengeance, a theme that is expected to resonate throughout the series.

The cast of NCIS: Origins is rounded out by a group of dynamic characters who will each bring their own flair to the NIS team. Mariel Molino will play Special Agent Lala Dominguez, known for her dark sense of humor and a spark-filled dynamic with Gibbs. Diany Rodriguez plays Special Agent Vera Strickland, a tough, no-nonsense agent hailing from Brooklyn. Tyla Abercrumbie takes on the role of Mary Jo Hayes, a Field Operation Support Officer who brings a motherly presence to the team, and Caleb Foote plays Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf, the team’s "golden boy" who is tasked with guiding the rookie Gibbs.

One of the most compelling aspects of NCIS: Origins will be its exploration of Gibbs' relationship with his father, Jackson Gibbs, played by Robert Taylor. The series will likely explore the strained father-son relationship, particularly in the wake of Shannon and Kelly’s deaths, a storyline that has long intrigued fans of the original series.

Fans can catch up on previous NCIS episodes on Paramount+ as they await the debut of Origins on October 14.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

Watch on Paramount+