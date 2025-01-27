NCIS: Origins' winter premiere features a pivotal moment from Franks' (Kyle Schmid) life. Flashbacks revisit a key relationship in his past, the trappings of which he carries to this day. Franks was gifted his first boots by his older brother (Matthew Eric White) and mother (Gigi Bermingham) and parting with them in the episode makes it hard, bringing some memories. The flashbacks revisit Franks' life in his early twenties on the ranch where he grew up. "I read that scene with the younger Franks, where the boots don’t fit and he’s pulling them off, massaging his feet...," Schmid told TV Line. "The older brother just walks up and doesn’t say a word. He takes off his own boots, and Michael puts them on, and I immediately got emotional," he added, revealing why the boots mean so much to Franks.

Young Franks was recast, with Brandon Spink playing the character. "His physicality had less to do with it than who he was as a person and what he brought to it psychologically as an actor,” Schmid praised the young actor for his performance. "There was a genuine authenticity of caring deeply about the world and what is right," he added.

Gibbs Works a Murder Case Without His Precious Boots in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1, Episode 11.

In NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 11, "Flight of Icarus," "The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed," reads the official logline. Images from the episode find Franks working in sneakers, and the emotional value of those boots is explored. The episode is the first step into Franks' past, and when he read the script, Schmid was excited to explore this aspect of the character. He talked about his reaction to the script saying:

“I mean, when David mentioned it to me — ‘Yeah, we’re getting your backstory’ — I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I didn’t think much of it. And then we get the script for [Episode] 11, and I immediately called Gina [Lucita Monreal] and David [J. North] and just said, ‘Guys, thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you for writing just something that, to me, seems so meaningful.'”

Tune in to CBS on Monday, January 27 to watch "Flight of Icarus" written by Jennifer Cobertt and Gina Lucita Monreal. Ruben Garcia directed the episode airing at 10 p.m. ET. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.

