Fans would agree that every new episode of NCIS: Origins keeps getting even more addictive, especially with the latest, “Last Rites,” which aired on November 4 and saw Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) make good on a promise to a victim’s sister. While recently discussing the intense episode with TV Insider, Schmid teased what’s to come in further segments, especially for his character, whose relationship with others in the unit will be of primary focus.

After revealing that NCIS: Origins Episode 10 going into 11 is amid production, Schmid said of what’s next for Franks:

“We are always going to develop the relationship between probie and Franks. I mean, that is going to be a big catalyst for our storyline moving forward. And I think it’s because Mike has such a big hand in helping Gibbs become the man that he is, that the world knows in NCIS.”

The TV star further teased “really great stuff” coming up with Franks and Lala and their relationship, saying:

“You’re going to see really great stuff with Franks and Lala and their relationship. I think it’s important for the audience to remember that Lala was my Gibbs before Gibbs came into my life. And how that relationship gets put on the back burner when Gibbs joins NIS, and to see that dynamic shift, because for me, I look at it as a parent, you bring in a new person into the family and all of a sudden the rest of the family doesn’t get the attention that they used to get anymore. And how that affects the dynamic.”

‘NCIS: Origins’ Has A Bunch of “Phenomenal” Upcoming Episodes

In addition to Franks and Lala’s relationship, the upcoming episodes of NCIS: Origins will show some "really, really great work" by Caleb Foote's Randy Randolph, as well as one that will “knock your socks off” as hinted by Schmid. In more detail, he divulged:

“There’s a phenomenal episode with Caleb. You’re going to get an episode that is essentially a flashback episode, and it is all Mike, and it is all probie. You guys are going to die when you see it because it is so good. And then we got the Christmas episode that is phenomenal. And you get it more into why and how Gibbs is where he is and why—this show is really good. I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I don’t know if I’ve ever done anything and been as excited as I am to watch this.”

NCIS: Origins airs on Mondays on CBS.