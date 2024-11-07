The NCIS universe continues to expand, with CBS officially picking up NCIS: Origins for a full season following an impressive premiere and positive viewer response. The October 14 premiere has already drawn 9 million viewers, combining VideoAmp linear data and CBS’s internal streaming figures, proving that audiences are eager for a deeper look into the roots of one of TV’s longest-running franchises, which is set in the 1990s and offers fans a glimpse into the start of the career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team. The series also features NCIS original (get it?) Mark Harmon who serves as narrator of the series and, additionally, has made cameo appearances as his older self recounting tales from his early days.

“NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic ’90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach.

What is 'NCIS: Origins' About?

Image via CBS

Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins takes fans to the beginnings of Gibbs’ career as a special agent in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Played by Austin Stowell (Bridge of Spies), a young Gibbs has to spend his early days figuring out his place at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series also introduces viewers to a team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, a character whose name will be familiar to those who've been watching the show for a number of years. Franks, played by Muse Watson in the original NCIS, was a mentor to Gibbs and continued to appear as a guiding figure after his character's death in Season 8.

Though Harmon's presence in NCIS: Origins will continue to be mostly off-screen, the actor is going to remain firmly involved behind the scenes as an executive producer, too. Speaking about his participation, Harmon expressed his support for the project while downplaying his role:

"I’m just pleased to be part of it. And I’m a distant part of it really because I’m not there to make any big moves or anything. I’m just there to support. And how can I help? And if you need my help, great. And if not, that’s okay too."

NCIS: Origins airs every Monday night on CBS at 9 PM. You can catch up on the series, and all the NCIS shows on the Paramount+ app.