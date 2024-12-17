Viewers have finally gotten the answer to that million-dollar question: What led Gibbs (Austin Stowell) to join NCIS? The final NCIS: Origins episode of the year, “Blue Bayou,” showed that the probie who enlisted after executing the man who murdered his family, Pedro Hernandez, has his landlord, Ruth (London Garcia), to thank and for more. Ruth was the one who convinced Franks (Kyle Schmid) to take Gibbs on his team after explaining that he failed his psych eval because she’d told him before it that she was dying. Unfortunately, in Gibbs’ present time, he finds out that Ruth has passed, marking another important person he lost in his life.

Commenting on how the duo’s relationship influenced Gibbs’ origin story, co-showrunner David J. North told TV Insider:

“People come into our lives at different times, and sometimes it’s some of the people you least expect who become the most remarkable and influential to us. And Ruth, played by wonderful London Garcia, was just a bit role that we had seen in Episode 7, showing Gibbs’ apartment. Gina [Lucita Monreal] and I spoke and thought how wonderful for a character like this to have been such an influence on Gibbs, and we’re really proud of that episode. Austin’s performance is fantastic.”

Speaking further about the NCIS: Origins fall finale, North revealed that it’s the first in hundreds of episodes in the NCIS franchise to not have a case or a crime committed. The series boss added:

“But in an origin story, really getting into the origin of why Gibbs became an agent was fascinating to us, and we’re really proud of it.”

What Happened After Gibbs Killed Pedro Hernandez in 'NCIS: Origins?'

Image via CBS

According to North, who has always been a die-hard fan of NCIS, he believed that Gibbs' story was incomplete without the actual events following the execution of Pedro Hernandez. He said:

“As someone that loves NCIS so much, and it’s been such a huge part of my life, I’ve always thought there’s this big missing chunk of what we know about Gibbs, a huge, important part, which is what really happened after he killed Pedro Hernandez. In NCIS canon, Franks shows him that folder, that file, he killed Pedro, and suddenly, he’s an agent. There’s a little more there, but it’s just kind of danced around. Gina and I really wanted to fully go into that, what happened during those months after he killed Pedro, and to us, that’s something that you don’t just bounce back from. So he came back, and he was in a horrible place, and he left the Marines. He couldn’t even face his father [Robert Taylor] to tell him that.”

New episodes of NCIS: Origins air starting Monday, January 27, 2025, on CBS. You can watch previous episodes, including "Blue Bayou," on Paramount+ right now.

