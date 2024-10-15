NCIS fans were given something of a surprise last night in the premiere episode of NCIS: Origins when Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs finally began to open up on a story he's never shared with anyone before, as he revealed a new chapter from his mysterious past. Sitting by a campfire, Gibbs began telling the tale of Special Agent Lala Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino. According to co-showrunner David J. North, this is a pivotal story about how Gibbs became the man we know today, as he explained in an interview with TV Line.

"The story [Gibbs is telling] is largely about Lala,” North shared, explaining that while it's about more than just her, she is the focal point of this unseen chapter. Co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal added, “We’ve written for so many years this character who is a man of few words, so giving a chance to actually hear inside his head has been such an interesting journey for us as writers.”

When the episode begins, we find Gibbs in familiar settings, to those who remember his final appearance on NCIS. The decision to set Gibbs’ reflection in the isolated wilderness of Alaska, where fans last saw him, was a deliberate choice. North explained that Gibbs’ isolation and solitude has brought him to a place where he doesn’t want his story to go untold, while Monreal also added that it was important to show fans that Gibbs was okay. Showing him on screen was an important choice, rather than simply serving as a voiceover.

North: "He’s reflecting on his life, and I think this is a moment where he’s feeling like he doesn’t want to be gone and not put pen to paper, not take this story with him." Monreal: "We know that a lot of our fans are wondering where he is, if he’s alive and well, so we felt it was really important to place him in a space and time for this show."

Who Plays the Young Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'?

Austin Stowell takes up the mantle of Gibbs in the series. It takes place in 1991, when Gibbs is still in his youth and learning the ropes, and Stowell has recently spoken on how he was keen to recapture the magic of Gibbs, as Harmon had done.

“I knew I had something that I could bring to the character that was very real, that was palpable. But I also knew that I was stepping into a character that was creative, created and filled out and beloved by this guy for 20 years. And I wanted to pay homage to his acting talent. So I wasn't doing an impression, but I was trying to encapsulate who I thought Mark was .”

NCIS: Origins airs Monday nights on CBS.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

Watch on CBS