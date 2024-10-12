While fans may be used to many different spin-offs of the flagship series, NCIS: Origins presents itself a little differently. Both Mark Harmon and newcomer Austin Stowell talked to People about what viewers can expect when the new series premieres. Unlike other spin-offs, New Orleans and Hawai’i, Origins will take fans back in time to the humble beginnings of none other than Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Lest viewers forget, NCIS is in itself a spin-off, an offshoot of the Naval lawyer series, JAG. Harmon arrived in a backdoor pilot that would give birth to the long-running crime procedural. Origins will take place before JAG, which premiered in 1995. Viewers will see Gibbs as a younger man, this time in 1991, and not quite how he is portrayed in later years.

With Stowell has been cast as the young version of Gibbs, he explained how his performance would alter viewers’ expectations. "I dream about the show, almost every night." Stowell says. "[Harmon has] given me the greatest gift that I could ask for… This is the Gibbs who's making mistakes, who's living with ghosts and trying to put his life back together. And that's a lot of fun for me to play." NCIS features Gibbs as the unimpeachable voice of reason. Stoic and authoritative. He may make mistakes, but always has wisdom that comes with age. The same may not be the case with the upcoming series.

'NCIS: Origins' Will Have More Surprises In Store

In the past, NCIS has appeared to have no issues replicating a tried and true formula. Crime procedurals are popular for a reason. Generally predictable, fans can expect that every mystery will be solved in about forty minutes. NCIS: Origins not only has the opportunity to be different but plans on being so. Stowell promised the outlet this is a series “you haven’t seen before” and “we’re not trying to do something over again." As many previous NCIS shows have fallen by the wayside, this is the right instinct to follow.

Using a familiar IP while injecting it with fresh ideas is the way to go. But with fresh ideas, also come nostalgic ones. Michael “Mike” Franks is returning to the NCIS stage, this time with a different actor. The former agent was portrayed by Muse Watson in NCIS before the character's tragic death, which led to some hearty grief on Gibbs’ part. The two were lifelong friends, and he will be Gibbs’ superior in NCIS: Origins, played by Kyle Schmid. Viewers can catch the throwback series with fresh faces when NCIS: Origins premiers on CBS on Monday, October 14.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career as part of the Naval Investigative Service operating out of the Camp Pendleton. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

