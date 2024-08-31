When a franchise has as much history and backstory already established as NCIS does, it's difficult to remember to get the little details right in a prequel series. Oftentimes, it's been so long since writers have looked at that material, that it's usually the eagle-eyed fans that catch the plot holes. For the upcoming series NCIS: Origins, fans have now been assured that one of the known possible plot holes will be addressed.

Fans already know the basic premise: A young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, joins Naval Investigative Service (NIS) at Camp Pendleton (the precursor agency to NCIS) in the 1990s. The series will follow the character, first played by Mark Harmon, not long after the death of his wife and daughter Shannon and Kelly. In NCIS, Gibbs and his father, Jackson, reunite after seemingly having not been around each other since Shannon's and Kelly's funerals. In the prequel series, Harmon won't star, but will instead narrate.

In NCIS: Origins, however, Jackson will be played by Robert Taylor and has a presence in the series. Co-showrunner David North explained to TVLine that the plot hole will be addressed. "We did solve it." North explains "we’re very aware of the canon and what’s been set up, and we’re working within that. But I’ll say this: Jackson is an important role, and we’ll see the influence of him on Gibbs."

Who Else Is Joining Gibbs in NCIS: Origins?

Close

It's unclear if that means Jackson will only appear in flashbacks of the series already set in the past. We do know that another important fatherly-figure will be present in the show, in addition to Jackson Gibbs. Mike Franks, portrayed by Kyle Schmid, was a thread throughout the original NCIS as an instrumental influence on Gibbs during his earlier years. He was played by Muse Watson in the original series.

Fans will also get a chance to see Gibbs in his probie years (NCIS term for rookie) joined by Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland, Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes, a Field Operation Support Officer, and Caleb Foote as Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf. It will be some time before audiences would get the chance to see a younger version of Jenny Shepherd, originally played by Lauren Holly, on their infamous Paris mission (and tryst) that haunted Gibbs from the moment she became Director of NCIS in the mid-2000s until her death in season 5.

NCIS: Origins will premiere October 14 on CBS. Catch up on NCIS now on Paramount+ before diving into Gibbs's backstory.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

Watch on Paramount+