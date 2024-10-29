Although fans have seen and will see more of the dark part of Gibbs’ (Austin Stowell) past in NCIS: Origins, there will also be a bit of bonding between characters, particularly between the NIS newcomer and his boss Franks (Kyle Schmid). While reviewing the most recent episode, “All’s Not Lost,” for TV Insider, the series bosses David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal commented on Gibbs and Franks building their relationship, which is a huge deal for the duo and, in the long run, viewers will understand their bond better.

According to co-showrunner North:

“For Gibbs, he has these agents who know what he’s gone through around him, this new team, this kind of found family, and it’s going to take time. But certainly that was a big step is just him putting himself out there and showing up for a dinner with Franks. And it’s a big step for Franks as well, letting Gibbs into his personal life.”

Monreal adds:

“I think, too, in just seeing where our past story is going, when we see these flashbacks, we’ll start to understand better the birth of their bond and the complications. And so I think these moments that we’re getting, of them bonding along the way, will have a deeper meaning deeper as we move forward as well.”

Fans Will Learn A Lot About Mary Jo in 'NCIS: Origins'

In addition to Gibbs and Franks' connection, NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 4 also showed a heartfelt moment between Gibbs and Mary Jo (Tyla Abercrumbie), another important character that viewers will learn more about in upcoming episodes, as well as her relationship with Franks. North explains:

“We will get follow-up on that a little bit later on in the season, and we will learn a whole lot about more about Mary Jo and how she really is the backbone of that office. One of our favorite relationships to write is the relationship between Mary Jo and Franks and just the utmost respect that Franks has for her and the trust.”

Furthermore, as NCIS: Origins progresses, the showrunners tease “more Easter eggs along the way.” There will also be “more Gibbs flashbacks leading to getting to NIS,” according to North, who also hinted that fans will learn things about the character that would completely interest them. The showrunner added that there will be other younger versions of characters with whom fans are familiar and that Sandman, from the series premiere, will return.

NCIS: Origins airs on CBS on Mondays. Catch up on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Seasons 1

