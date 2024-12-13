NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 9, "Vivo o Muerto," pretty much confirmed that Gibbs has feelings for Lala. This doesn't come as a surprise since the series premiere episodes revealed that the story Gibbs was telling was largely about her. Showrunner David J. North talked to TV Insider about this important episode. He also addressed the future of their relationship given the many issues between them. "I think that the undercurrent of there being an attraction between these two characters of Lala and Gibbs is clear," North said of their complicated vibes. It won't be smooth sailing since there are issues they must work out if their relationship is to succeed. The showrunner teased a rough road ahead for them, saying,

"I think sometimes we meet people at different times in our lives and the timing isn’t right, and that’s certainly the case with Lala and Gibbs, but there’s a magnetic pole between them. As far as the story of her, everyone’s just going to have to stay tuned. I will say that by the end of the season they’ll know much more."

The Rift Between Lala and Gibbs Widens in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 1.

Even before the Hernandez business in Mexico, which will affect their relationship in the coming episodes, Lala and Gibbs were not exactly in a great place—at least as far as Lala is concerned. "I think there’s a little bit of insecurity there because she sees that he is a really smart, really sharp guy who, in a way, is kind of coming to take her spot. . . . [with Gibbs] it’s like when there’s a new sibling who all of a sudden gets all this attention. It’s difficult for Lala, and we have to remember that this is 1990s, in a male-dominated field," series star Mariel Molino previously told TV Line of their relationship in the early episodes.

"Lala is going to have to wrestle with and whether or not, Gibbs as a partner on her team is someone that she can trust moving forward," North said of the relationship as we advance. Lala "believe[d] that he’s not ready for this job, and she really question[ed] his judgment" in the early episodes, according to Molino, and his actions with Hernandez proved everything she thought about him to be true. In Episode 10, "Blue Bayou," she threatens to leave the team led by Gibbs because she doesn't trust him or Gibbs.

Will Lala fulfill her threat? Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 16, to see how everything plays out. You can also stream past episodes on CBS to get caught up before a new episode airs.

