The Big Picture CBS orders NCIS: Origins, a prequel series following the early life of Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon.

Mark Harmon, who portrayed Gibbs for 19 seasons, will narrate and executive produce the new series.

NCIS: Origins will focus on Gibbs as a newly minted special agent on a gritty team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

CBS isn't done telling stories about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The network has given a series order to NCIS: Origins. The show will serve as a prequel series to the original NCIS franchise and will follow the early life of Jethro Gibbs, the commanding officer of the Navy's investigative law enforcement group.

The show will be somewhat of a reunion for the original members of NCIS, which is set to premiere its 21st season this coming February. The prequel series will come from Mark Harmon and his son Sean Harmon, the two actors who portrayed Gibbs in the original series. Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs for 19 seasons on the CBS show, will narrate the new series and executive produce alongside his son. NCIS: Origins will follow Gibbs as he "starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks," according to a logline of the show. The search is reportedly on for an actor to portray the young Gibbs in the series.

Mark Harmon will be double-dipping in his NCIS duties, as he is also executive producing the upcoming 21st season of the original show. Harmon and his son will executive produce NCIS: Origins alongside CBS Studios, Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, who also worked on the original show for a decade. Monreal and North will also co-write the pilot episode and serve as co-showrunners for NCIS: Origins.

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself," Sean Harmon said in a statement. "I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character."

'NCIS' Has Become a Major Franchise

While NCIS: Origins will be the latest series set in the world of the Naval investigatory service, it will be just one in a long line of successful shows. The original NCIS series, which was originally a spinoff of the popular legal drama JAG, remains one of the most popular and most-watched shows in CBS history. It is the most-watched non-sports program on broadcast television and was at one point also the most-watched drama series in the world.

The success of the original NCIS show spawned a trio of U.S.-based spinoffs: NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i. While New Orleans and Los Angeles have wrapped, Hawai'i is currently in production on its third season. The franchise also premiered its first international spinoff, NCIS: Sydney, based on the Australian city; that series had the most-watched premiere in Paramount+ history.

There is currently no release date for NCIS: Origins. NCIS Season 21 premieres on CBS on February 12. Earlier seasons are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

NCIS Created by Donald P. Bellisario First TV Show ncis Latest TV Show NCIS: Hawaii First Episode Air Date September 23, 2003 Cast david mccallum , sean murray , Mark Harmon , Brian Dietzen , Pauley Perrette , Rocky Carroll

