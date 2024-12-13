NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 8, "Sick as Our Secrets," took viewers inside Randy's life and revealed his struggles. While working on a protection detail, Randy was reminded of a previous assignment where he was supposed to protect Gibbs' family, but another agent took his place. The agents and Gibbs' family meet a tragic end when the cartel finds and murders them. Since that happened, Randy has been ridden with anxiety, contemplating what might have happened to him if he had been on that detail on the tragic day. He hasn't told Gibbs that he was supposed to be on it, even though it affects Gibbs directly.

NCIS: Origins' showrunner David J. North talked to TV Insider about the pivotal moment in Episode 9, "Vivo o Muerto," and what's on the horizon for Gibbs and Randy, especially regarding the secret. "Gina [Lucita Monreal] and I kind of feel like this is something that Randy worked through largely in that episode because the reality is, had Randy been there, the same thing would’ve happened, just he would’ve been the agent that was killed," North said, highlighting the helplessness of the situation which Randy's presence would not have changed. He revealed that the two will discuss this and previewed Gibbs' reaction, saying,

"At one point, we will build a point where he and Gibbs can have a conversation. But I don’t think it’s something that Gibbs would hold a grudge over."

'NCIS: Origins' Season 1's Narrative Accelerates

Lala's realization that Gibbs had exacted his revenge on the man who had killed his wife and daughter many months ago is set to change the dynamics in the show in the remaining episodes of Season 1. "We’ve been building to this for a long time and months ago when we got into the writers’ room, this was one of the top moments that we were building this season around. It’s such a huge part of Gibbs’ life and the lore of Gibbs," North said of this storyline.

This revelation shifts the introductory nature of most of the past episodes in the season as conflict develops between Gibbs and Lala, who this story is largely about. "Lala is going to have to wrestle with and whether or not, Gibbs as a partner on her team is someone that she can trust moving forward," the showrunner said. In the next episode, "Blue Bayou," Lala threatens to leave Franks' team after realizing she can't trust Gibbs and Franks. For months, they sat on a secret, which made her look stupid every time she'd promised to get Hernandez. It also potentially might make her betray her values.

