The Big Picture Get ready for a new emotional depth in Gibbs' character in NCIS: Origins, exploring his path of vengeance and self-discovery.

Young Gibbs' backstory delves into the tragic murder of his wife and daughter, shaping his vulnerable and emotional side.

NCIS: Origins premieres on October 14, 2024, promising an exciting look into Gibbs' early days at Camp Pendleton.

In exciting news for NCIS fans, a brand-new promotional photo for NCIS: Origins has officially introduced Austin Stowell as the new Leroy Jethro Gibbs. While Mark Harmon, the beloved actor who originally brought Gibbs to life, has dashed hopes of his return, hopefully this fresh take on the character promises to be just as exciting. Set in the vibrant 1990s (how is that retro now?!), the upcoming prequel will explore Gibbs' early days in the agency, where he was part of Mike Franks' team at Camp Pendleton before his iconic transfer to the DMV.

Stowell took to his official Instagram account to share the first proper look at himself as the young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS: Origins, and the reveal follows Harmon's confirmation that he won't be appearing as the older Gibbs in the prequel, leaving the spotlight for Stowell's new portrayal.

What Can We Expect from Gibbs' Story in 'NCIS: Origins'?

Stowell’s version of Gibbs will bring a new emotional depth to the character. NCIS: Origins is set in the aftermath of the tragic murder of Gibbs' wife, Shannon, and daughter, Kelly—one of the most heartbreaking storylines from the main series. This event sets young Gibbs on a path of vengeance and self-discovery. Fans can expect to see a more vulnerable and emotional side of Gibbs as he navigates his grief and rage, providing a fresh perspective on the beloved character.

Shannon and Kelly's deaths are pivotal in Gibbs' backstory, so the event will be covered in NCIS: Origins. It's quite likely, too, that their funeral will be shown in the series, as Robert Taylor has been cast to portray Gibbs' father, Jackson Gibbs. It's revealed in NCIS season 6, episode 4, "Heartland," that Jethro and his father were estranged for 15 years, and the last time he saw him was at his wife and daughter's funeral. At least as far back as the funeral will be portrayed on screen if the series has cast an actor to play Jackson.

A teaser for the NCIS spin-off was debuted a short time ago, where it showed Gibbs enjoying his retirement, and a female narrator telling fans that now they'd learn the beginning of his story, since we know how it ends. Other actors that will appear in this show include Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, Robert Taylor, Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez.

NCIS: Origins is scheduled to premiere on CBS on October 14, 2024. Until then, you can rewatch previous NCIS episodes and its numerous spin-offs on Paramount+.