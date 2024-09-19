This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

You can never get enough Gibbs. Mark Harmon, who was the beloved face of NCIS for nearly two decades, is making an exciting return to the franchise in the upcoming prequel series NCIS: Origins. While the new series will primarily focus on a younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Harmon is slated to appear in the premiere episode of the new series, which airs on October 14 on CBS.

Co-showrunner David J. North revealed to reporters that new footage of Harmon was shot specifically for the prequel, saying, "That was a discussion between Mark, myself and Gina Monreal. I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years." Harmon, who stepped down from his full-time role in NCIS in 2021, will also be taking on the role of narrator for the show, helping to guide viewers through the events that shaped Gibbs' early career.

What's 'NCIS: Origins' About?

Image via CBS

Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the beginnings of Gibbs’ career as a special agent in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Played by Austin Stowell (Bridge of Spies), a young Gibbs has to navigate his way through his early days at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series will introduce viewers to a team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, a character whose name will be familiar to longtime fans of the original series. Franks, played by Muse Watson in the original NCIS, was a mentor to Gibbs and continued to appear as a guiding figure after his character's death in Season 8.

Though Harmon's presence in NCIS: Origins will mostly be off-screen, the actor remains closely involved behind the scenes as an executive producer, too. Speaking about his participation, Harmon expressed his support for the project while downplaying his role:

"I’m just pleased to be part of it. And I’m a distant part of it really because I’m not there to make any big moves or anything. I’m just there to support. And how can I help? And if you need my help, great. And if not, that’s okay too."

Fans will be optimistic that Harmon's on-screen roles won't just be limited to appearing in the premiere episode, and thankfully, it seems as if North is keen to ensure that it won't just be a one and done, either, saying "We are open to anything."

NCIS: Origins premieres on October 14 on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

Get Paramount+