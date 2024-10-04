It was confirmed last month that Mark Harmon would indeed have a physical presence in the upcoming prequel NCIS: Origins. Now we're learning more about what that presence will entail. According to the showrunners, David North and Gina Monreal, "we viewed Gibbs telling his own story as an enormous opportunity to actually get into the head of one of the most iconic, enigmatic characters ever." In addition to Harmon reprising his role as Gibbs, we'll see the debut of Austin Stowell as the iconic character, this time in the year 1991.

Fans finding out the exact reason: explaining the story to a friend, a grave of a loved one, in a book, whatever, will have to wait. "As far as how we’re getting this peek behind the curtain — meaning, in what way exactly is our beloved Gibbs telling us his story? — that will be answered on October 14th." While that might be disappointing for some longtime NCIS fans to hear, it seems like it will more than be worth the wait.

Mark Harmon Is An Asset One Way or Another to 'NCIS: Origins'

Image via CBS

Harmon played the character until ultimately stepping away from the role in 2021. Now, in addition to appearing in the premiere, Harmon will be narrating the series and serving as an executive producer. His presence on the show, while not in front of the screen in the same capacity that Stowell will be, has been positive for the whole production. North says that Harmon is “there for us to talk through things." He explains that "if Gina and I can’t come to a consensus on something... [i]f we’re not sure which way to go, left or right at a fork in the road, and we need another opinion, he’s there for us."

"Mark’s not going to bulls–t you." In addition to offering advice to the showrunners when it comes to how the story as a whole should go down, North explains that he's been there for one particular cast member as well. It all comes down to performance, right? You can have a perfect script with Mark Harmon's stamp of approval that every piece of dialogue Gibbs says is in character, but it means little to nothing if it's not effectively executed. That's where Harmon comes in for the actor playing the young version of Gibbs. "[H]e’s certainly there for Austin, which has been a huge thing and obviously is important to us."

NCIS: Origins will have a two-hour-long premiere on CBS on October 14. Catch up now on the original show on Paramount+.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

