The holiday break is over, which means new episodes of NCIS: Origins are back! Fresh episodes return on Monday, January 27, at 10 pm ET after the flagship series it spun-off from, NCIS. The second half of the season accelerates the narrative that delivered some crucial moments in the first half. The show is not done with developing some characters' pasts, and based on the logline for NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 11, "Flight of Icarus," Franks' (Kyle Schmid) past gets revisited, and an important piece of his family is filled in. CBS released new images from the midseason premiere, which show the team hard at work on their next case involving the death of a Marine commander's son. Read the official episode description below.

"The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed."

The Team Is Back In Action Amid Tense Dynamics in NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 11