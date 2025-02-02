NCIS: Origins continues to go beyond just being a prequel story focusing on a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) becoming the iconic NCIS character fans love. With its timeline set when the federal organization was still going by NIS, it shows the beginnings of what will eventually become NCIS. NCIS: Origins also introduces original characters like Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino) and Bernard "Randy" Randolf (Caleb Foote) and gives them meaningful storylines that audiences want to invest time in. Along with following a young Gibbs, the series also features a young version of Muse Watson's Mike Franks, this time played by Kyle Schmid. In NCIS, Franks and Gibbs have a strong friendship that is always enjoyable to watch. While it seemed that Franks was the reason Gibbs joined NIS, NCIS: Origins Episode 10 shows the real reason he did and how the duo weren't the best of friends from the first time they met.

Continuing from the NCIS: Origins mid-season finale, NCIS: Origins Episode 11 "Flight of Icarus" features another flashback highlighting Mike, but at a time never seen or discussed in the entire NCIS franchise. Throughout NCIS, glimpses of Mike's past have gone as far back as his time in the Marines. Just like how fans are starting to learn more about Gibbs through NCIS: Origins, the show provides insight into the man who shapes Gibbs into the fine agent and great man he's shown to be by NCIS.

Learning Mike Franks' Past in 'NCIS: Origins' Informs Gibbs' Character