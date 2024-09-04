NCIS: Origins will hit television screens on October 14, and viewers will be introduced to Austin Stowell as he steps into the shoes of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, while he navigates the early days of his career with the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) at Camp Pendleton. The series aims to explore the origins of Gibbs, a character beloved by fans of the original NCIS series. The character was played by Mark Harmon for two decades, from the pilot of NCIS and beyond. The series will feature some familiar characters, played by different actors, while also introducing us to Gibbs's world before he becomes the head-slapping (read: Gibbs slapping) leader of NCIS probies.

Now, Collider can exclusively reveal a fresh look at "the story Gibbs never told" in a new NCIS: Origins poster. The official summary for the new series reads:

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Mike Franks is a familiar name to NCIS fans, played by Muse Watson in the original series, Franks was often a guidepost for Gibbs as he navigated his life. In the prequel series, fans will now get the chance to see exactly why Gibbs came to hold Franks in such high regard.

Who Else Is Joining NCIS: Origins?

Image via CBS

We'll see NCIS: Origins tackling a potential plot hole from the original series now that Gibbs's father, Jackson Gibbs, played by Robert Taylor, is also a presence in the show. It had been established in NCIS that they seemingly had not seen one another since the deaths of Gibbs's wife and daughter when they reunited for the first time in the flagship show. Co-showrunner David North previously told TVLine: "We did solve it. We’re very aware of the canon and what’s been set up, and we’re working within that. But I’ll say this: Jackson is an important role, and we’ll see the influence of him on Gibbs."

The ensemble cast for the series includes Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland, Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes, a Field Operation Support Officer, and Caleb Foote as Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf. Mark Harmon will also narrate the series.

NCIS: Origins's two-hour premiere is October 14 on CBS at 9:00 PM ET. Catch up on NCIS now on Paramount+ before diving into Gibbs's backstory and check out our exclusive poster above.

NCIS: Origins (2024) Set in 1991, NCIS: Origins explores the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a new agent at the NCIS Camp Pendleton office. The series delves into Gibbs' formative years under the mentorship of Special Agent Mike Franks. The prequel provides insights into Gibbs' background following the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Release Date October 14, 2024 Cast Mark Harmon , Austin Stowell , Robert Taylor , Patrick Fischler , Kyle Schmid , Diany Rodriguez , Tyla Abercrumbie , Mariel Molino Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

Watch on Paramount+