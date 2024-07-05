The Big Picture NCIS: Origins explores Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early career and will feature a young Mike Franks.

Kyle Schmid replaces Muse Watson as Mike Franks for the prequel series.

The series delves into Franks' impact on Gibbs and the agency, despite his early death in the original series.

Young Mike Franks is set to appear in the new CBS prequel series NCIS: Origins, and fans are buzzing about how much he looks like the original version. In the flagship show, Franks was played by Muse Watson, and now Kyle Schmid will take on the role in NCIS: Origins. This spin-off will dive deeper into Franks' character and his important role in Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early career with the agency. Austin Stowell will play the young Gibbs in this highly anticipated project.

Mariel Molino shared a new set image on Instagram that shows Schmid looking strikingly similar to Watson's Franks. The photo also features Molino with her NCIS: Origins co-stars, including Stowell and Caleb Martin Foote, who will play a new character named Special Agent Benjamin "Randy" Randolf. One of the key aspects of NCIS: Origins is exploring the relationship between young Mike Franks and young Gibbs. Franks was a mentor to Gibbs, teaching him the ropes and shaping his no-nonsense leadership style.

Why Is Mike Franks So Important in 'NCIS'?

Image via Mariel Molino on Instagram

Although Franks was never a regular character on NCIS, his influence on Gibbs was undeniable, and he played a crucial role in some of the show’s biggest storylines. The prequel will dive deeper into this solid relationship, beginning in the early '90s and spanning the decade, showing how Gibbs continued to look up to Franks even as he led his squad.

Franks was not just a mentor to Gibbs; he was like a brother. Their loyalty to each other was unwavering, and this bond was so strong that even after Franks' death, he continued to appear to Gibbs in visions. This relationship, fostered over years of working together, will be a central focus in NCIS: Origins.

Franks had a memorable and impactful presence on NCIS, despite his early death in Season 8. He was fatally stabbed by serial killer Jonas Cobb in the episode "Swan Song." There was some controversy over how a prolific agent like Franks, who had survived so much, was killed so swiftly. Nevertheless, his character continued to appear in Gibbs' visions, with Watson reprising the role in various seasons, including a final flashback cameo in Season 18's "Everything Starts Somewhere."

NCIS: Origins aims to tackle Leroy Jethro Gibbs' earliest years with the agency, and add new depth to a series renowned for long-term storytelling. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how this new series will expand on the rich history of these beloved characters and the agency they helped shape. Stay tuned to Collider for more, and check out the original NCIS on Paramount+ in the U.S.

NCIS Created by Donald P. Bellisario First TV Show NCIS First Episode Air Date September 23, 2003 Cast david mccallum , sean murray , Mark Harmon , Brian Dietzen , Pauley Perrette , Rocky Carroll

Watch on Paramount+