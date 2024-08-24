The Big Picture NCIS: Origins, a '90s prequel featuring Gibbs' early career, will shake up investigations with analog solutions.

Set before JAG, the show offers fresh perspectives with new characters while paying homage to the series' origins.

Mark Harmon's executive producer role and narration ensures Gibbs' younger portrayal maintains the iconic character's spirit.

The prequel bug has finally bitten the NCIS franchise—and it might be the best thing the series has done in years. NCIS: Origins is an upcoming prequel series in the popular crime drama universe, looking back at the early career of Special Agent Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in his early days as a member of the NIS, the precursor organization to NCIS. While prequels can often be divisive among fans, the decision to look back at Gibbs’ younger days has incredible potential for revitalizing the entire franchise.

Though NCIS has remained wildly popular in its run over the past few decades (continuing with its renewal for a 22nd season), longtime fans should be excited to see the daring new directions NCIS: Origins plans to take. The show is going to be set in the '90s, which not only captures a freshly retro aesthetic but dramatically changes how the investigations will happen. ​​​​From seeing NCIS in its earliest form to reuniting with Agent Gibbs after his departure from the main series, NCIS: Origins is poised to be a great example of how going old school can actually be the best way to keep a series feeling young.

'NCIS: Origins' Is a Prequel to the Popular Crime Series

NCIS: Origins takes place in 1991, following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in his early career as a special agent for the Naval Investigative Service (NIS), the precursor to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) that audiences are far more familiar with. The series sees Gibbs working with Special Agent Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) based in Camp Pendleton, exploring their student-mentor relationship decades before their interactions on NCIS, and years before Gibbs moves to the DMV. NCIS: Origins takes place shortly after the tragic death of Gibbs' wife and child, one of the most intense and transformational experiences in the character's life. Still dealing with the raw grief and trauma from the deaths, Stowell's portrayal of the beloved character will be seen through a more emotional and vulnerable perspective — a stark, but welcome, contrast from the more stoic and stalwart version of Gibbs that audiences are familiar with.

With such an early setting in the expansive NCIS universe, it's interesting to note that NCIS: Origins even takes place before JAG, the original series that started the entire NCIS franchise. NCIS had its backdoor pilot on JAG, first introducing the world to fan favorites like Gibbs, Abby (Pauley Perette), and Ducky (David McCallum). While it’s unlikely that Rabb (David James Elliot) and Mac (Catherine Bell) will make appearances in the new show, the upcoming series has plenty of opportunities to pay homage to all the series that came before it. However, just as with any NCIS spin-off, the new cast of characters set to be introduced will be sure to bring their own distinct personalities and traits that make them just as memorable as any other team in the shared TV universe.

'NCIS: Origins' '90s Setting Keeps the Franchise Fresh

Not only does the setting of NCIS: Origins provide a fresh perspective on a familiar character, it will also entirely shake up the investigative process for the crime show. Though NCIS doesn't necessarily push the envelope of science fiction with its approach to technology, it's nonetheless kept up with the modernization and digitization of the world around it. Throughout its many years on air, the technology used by their special agents has remained cutting edge, featuring pinpoint facial recognition and otherwordly computational software. While it's not the central focus of the show, modern-day technology serves as an integral factor in how the NCIS team solves their mysteries, with characters like Abby Sciuto using the pinnacle of forensic analysis in nearly every episode.

However, the lack of technology in the 90s presents an entirely different landscape for the younger Jethro Gibbs. Without the same tools available, NCIS: Origins' setting presents a unique set of challenges and intriguing plot points that separate it from other series in the franchise. The solution to its mysteries has to be solved analog rather than digital, forcing the writers to innovate in ways that the franchise hasn't seen in years. While the '90s may not seem that distant in the past, the fledgling NCIS team will still have to solve their crimes in drastically different ways from the modern series. Even with access to military equipment (which tends to be the most advanced of its time), the writing team has plenty of new angles through which to explore their naval investigations.

Not only will this restriction create more intriguing plotlines, but it will also serve to frame Gibbs in the context of his entire career. By the time NCIS starts, Gibbs is a renowned and respected agent, with years of experience that make him a capable, reliable leader. However, the earlier setting of NCIS: Origins means that a novice Gibbs must make a name for himself in a field with limited resources and experience, making for a far grittier and more hands-on approach to crime solving than in recent seasons of the series.

Mark Harmon Is an Executive Producer of 'NCIS: Origins'

Image Via CBS

While it can be daunting to explore the beginnings of NCIS after decades of successful television, NCIS: Origins has done its job of sating audience hesitation. Though he likely won't be returning to NCIS anytime soon (a departure that the series is still feeling the effects of), Mark Harmon is one of the executive producers at the helm of the show, giving the seasoned actor considerable input on the portrayal of the younger Gibbs. And though he's handed off the baton to Stowell, Harmon still gets a chance to reprise his role as the series' narrator. His involvement all but guarantees that the iconic character’s spirit remains intact; an especially important consideration considering Gibbs is arguably the most important character in the entire NCIS franchise, not just his own individual series. While audiences may miss Gibbs on NCIS, loyal fans of the franchise await in eager anticipation for the character's return in NCIS: Origins, set to premiere on October 14 on CBS.

