NCIS did not stray when looking for an actor to play the younger version of Gibbs. The show enlisted Mark Harmon's son, Sean Harmon, for several NCIS episodes throughout the years when the story required flashbacks. NCIS: Origins will premiere soon, and a new actor will play Young Gibbs. Despite being only a few years older than Sean, Austin Stowell was cast to play the character. Mark talked to Variety about the upcoming series and what part he had to play in it. He revealed that his son did not reprise the role because he had other things he wanted to pursue. Mark talked about Sean making his choice, saying,

“He’s an actor, writer, producer a surfer, he does a lot of things. You have to come to decisions about what you want to do in life, or what you think’s important. I just think he made a choice and had to make a decision in some ways. He likes executive producing.”

'NCIS: Origins' Has Mark Harmon's Touch and Approval.

Image via CBS

Indeed, Mark is an executive producer on NCIS: Origins alongside Sean, David J. North, and Gina Lucita Monreal. The star who played the character for 18 years in the flagship series told the publication that he was all in on the prequel series and was ready to do what was needed of him. He is the voice that narrates the show. As a bonus, he will appear in the pilot episode. “That was intended to be a surprise,” Mark said of the cameo that has since been revealed. The cameo might also explain how Mark's voiceover fits into the narrative. He talked about working on the voiceover, saying,

"Gina and David had asked me to do the voiceover, and that was always part of my understanding. I don’t know if it was clear initially, how that was going to take place. Then the question was, after that, how are you going to do that? Is he standing there with his finger on his chin? Is he writing a book?"

NCIS: Origins stars Stowell as Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mariel Molino as Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez, Kyle Schmid as Mike Francs, Tyla Abercrumbie as Mary Jo Hayes, Diany Rodriguez as Vera Strickland, and Caleb Foote as Bernard "Randy" Randolf with Mark Harmon as the voice of Gibbs.

Find out what exactly Older Gibbs is doing that makes the voiceover appropriate when NCIS: Origins premieres on CBS on Monday, October 14. The two-episode series premiere airs after the series premiere of NCIS Season 21.