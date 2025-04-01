The Season 1 finale of NCIS: Origins is huge for Gibbs (Austin Stowell). The chapter that he thought he closed after killing Pedro Hernández while avenging the murder of his family is reopened. "When the murder of Pedro Hernández is unearthed, Gibbs faces a reckoning. But when he needs his team most, the loyalty of one is brought into question," reads the official logline for NCIS: Origins Season 1, Episode 18, "Cecilia." TV Line reveals that the show has cast a younger version of a character familiar to viewers of the flagship series, NCIS, and the spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles. Claire Berger will play Military Police investigator Lara Macy, who arrives in the series finale to determine the truth behind Hernández's death and who was involved.

Louise Lombard previously portrayed Macy in NCIS Season 6, during the backdoor pilot for NCIS: Los Angeles. Macy started her career as an officer in the Military Police before joining NCIS as Special Agent in Charge at the Office of Special Projects in Los Angeles. Berger's Macy is described as "an ambitious investigator with sharp instincts and a relentless drive for justice. She is hoping to advance her career and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo, especially in a male-dominated world." Berger is best known for appearing in Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club.

What Happened Between Gibbs and Pedro Hernandez?

Image via CBS

While overseas, Gibbs learned that his wife and child had been killed by a criminal who had run away to Mexico. Gibbs returned home and, while struggling with the lack of purpose, found his way into Mike Franks' (Kyle Schmid) NIS team. One case took the team to Mexico, where Hernández was expected to be in attendance, but they missed him. While returning home, Lala (Mariel Molino) learned that Gibbs had already killed Hernández a few months prior, and Franks knew. That caused a rift in their feeble relationship since Lala felt like she was not being trusted and was made to look like a fool for many months as she chased a dead man. The season finale's title teases her heavy involvement in this case since it's named after her, as in Cecilia "Lala" Dominguez. It was also revealed earlier that she is the driving factor for this part of Gibbs' life and why he decided to tell this story. What is Lala's part in the finale?

Catch new episodes of NCIS: Origins on Mondays on CBS to witness how the story unfolds. The finale airs on April 28. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+ in the US.